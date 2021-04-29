Report: Marion man possessed meth, heroin, pills and paraphernalia

A deputy checking on a call about suspicious activity at 3 a.m. was welcomed into a Marion home where he found a man sitting in a chair with a bag of meth on his lap, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Kyle Gibson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Roy Eugene Watts, 55, address listed as Catawba Way in Marion, with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gibson responded to a report of suspicious activity on Hall Estates Drive in Marion at 3 a.m. on Thursday, April 8.

Gibson knocked on the door, was allowed into the residence and found Watts sitting in a chair with a bag of methamphetamine on his lap. A search of the suspect also turned up heroin, pills and drug paraphernalia.

A court official set a $20,000 bond.