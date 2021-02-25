 Skip to main content
Report: Marion man passed out behind wheel had methamphetamine
Report: Marion man passed out behind wheel had methamphetamine

  Updated
A deputy checking on a driver passed out behind the wheel charged the man with drug possession, authorities said Thursday.

Detective Ryan Lambert of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Colby Carroll Hollifield, 29, address listed as Holly Bush Drive in Marion, with possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, Lambert went to the Pilot Truck Stop on Sugar Hill Road and, upon pulling into the parking lot, noticed a Toyota truck with a man passed out behind the wheel.

Lambert approached the truck and identified the driver as Hollifield. A subsequent search of the truck turned up methamphetamine.

A court official set a $5,000 bond.

26 Colby Carroll Hollifield.jpeg

Colby Carroll Hollifield
