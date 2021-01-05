Report: Marion man in stolen van had drugs

A deputy who pulled over a stolen van also found drugs, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputy T.J. Madden of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Isaac Ray Davis, 29, address listed as Old Linville Road in Marion, with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the morning of Friday, Nov. 27, Madden was patrolling in Old Fort and, at the intersection of Bat Cave and Old Fort-Sugar Hill roads, saw a blue Ford Freestar van that he knew had been reported stolen on Sunday, Nov. 15, from Old Linville Road.

Madden found Davis driving, and a search of Davis and the van turned up 1.33 grams of methamphetamine and three Xanax pills.

The van was recovered.

A court official set a $20,400 bond.