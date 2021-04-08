Report: Marion man had outstanding warrants and methamphetamine, but no license

A Marion man rolled up on a traffic checkpoint without a license and with outstanding warrants and meth, authorities said on Thursday.

Deputy Kyle Gibson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Cory Tyler Woodard, 24, address listed as Deer Park Resort Drive in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday night, March 24, sheriff’s deputies, assisted by troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol, conducted a license checkpoint at the intersection of Deer Park and Harmony Grove roads. Woodard came through the checkpoint without a valid license, and deputies learned there were outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Upon searching the suspect, authorities located methamphetamine on his person.

A court official set a $5,000 bond.