 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Marion man had outstanding warrants and methamphetamine, but no license
0 comments
editor's pick

Report: Marion man had outstanding warrants and methamphetamine, but no license

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Marion man rolled up on a traffic checkpoint without a license and with outstanding warrants and meth, authorities said on Thursday.

Deputy Kyle Gibson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Cory Tyler Woodard, 24, address listed as Deer Park Resort Drive in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday night, March 24, sheriff’s deputies, assisted by troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol, conducted a license checkpoint at the intersection of Deer Park and Harmony Grove roads. Woodard came through the checkpoint without a valid license, and deputies learned there were outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Upon searching the suspect, authorities located methamphetamine on his person.

A court official set a $5,000 bond.

9 Cory Tyler Woodard.jpeg

Cory Tyler Woodard
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden announces actions to tackle gun 'epidemic'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics