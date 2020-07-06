Report: Marion man facing statutory rape charge

A Marion man has been jailed for statutory rape involving a 15-year-old, authorities said Monday.
Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Cristian Guardian, 21, address listed as Apache Path in Marion, with statutory rape.
Guardian had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female acquaintance, according to a report.
Guardian got a $200,000 bond.
