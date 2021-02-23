 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Marion man facing multiple sex offenses
0 comments
breaking top story

Report: Marion man facing multiple sex offenses

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
24 Billy Jack Barker.jpeg

Billy Jack Barker

 SUBMITTED

A Marion man was jailed, accused of sex offenses with a child, authorities said Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Billy Jack Barker, 44, address listed as Gowan Loop in Marion, with first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Barker is accused of having inappropriate sexual conduct with a child under the age of 16.

A court official set a $300,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

World's largest snow maze in Canada is now even bigger

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics