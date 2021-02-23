Report: Marion man facing multiple sex offenses

From staff reports
A Marion man was jailed, accused of sex offenses with a child, authorities said Tuesday.
Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Billy Jack Barker, 44, address listed as Gowan Loop in Marion, with first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Barker is accused of having inappropriate sexual conduct with a child under the age of 16.
A court official set a $300,000 bond.
