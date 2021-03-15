 Skip to main content
Report: Marion man facing multiple sex charges
  • Updated
A Marion man faces child sex charges.

Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Robbie Eugene Shumate, 35, address listed as Hicks Chapel Road in Marion, with statutory rape of a child less than or equal to 15 years of age, statutory sex offense with a child less than or equal to 15 years of age and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Shumate had inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage girl in 2019.

In a separate case, Capt. Shanon Smith charged Shumate with malicious conduct by a prisoner.

On Feb. 17, while an inmate in the McDowell County jail, Shumate threw an unknown liquid on a Sheriff’s Office employee.

A court official set a $500,000 bond.

Robbie Eugene Shumate

