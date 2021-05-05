Report: Marion man charged with stealing truck

A Marion man has been charged with stealing a truck that was later found wrecked, authorities said Wednesday.

Detective Derrick McGinnis of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Alexander Paul Moore, 31, address listed as Whataway Drive in Marion, with larceny of a motor vehicle.

A Marion man reported his 2000 Ford Ranger truck stolen from Zion Hill Road on Sunday, Jan. 31.

Moore was at the house when the truck was stolen, and he was seen driving it days later.

The truck was found wrecked on Whataway Drive.

A court official set a $20,000 bond.