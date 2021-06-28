 Skip to main content
Report: Marion man charged with sex crimes
Report: Marion man charged with sex crimes

A Marion man is accused of sex crimes involving an underage girl, authorities said Monday.

Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Joseph Stuart Guzman, 52, address listed as Robin Drive in Marion, with taking indecent liberties with a child and disseminating obscenity.

Guzman had inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage female acquaintance, as well as sent her obscene pictures on her telephone.

A court official set a $30,000 bond.

29 Joseph Stuart Guzman.jpeg

Guzman

 SUBMITTED
