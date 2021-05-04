 Skip to main content
Report: Marion man caught on camera using stolen EBT card
  • Updated
A Marion man is accused of using a stolen EBT card.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Robie Alvin Gilliland, 53, address listed as Wayne Hyatt Drive in Marion, with food stamp fraud.

In September 2020, a Marion woman reported that someone was using her missing EBT card to buy groceries.

Gilliland was caught on camera at Walmart purchasing $35.67 worth of merchandise with the card.

Gilliland got a written promise to appear in court.

Robie Alvin Gilliland
