Report: Marion man arrested on outstanding warrants had meth and marijuana
  • Updated
9 Spencer O'Connor Elliott.jpg

Spencer O'Conner Elliott

 SUBMITTED

A Marion man faces drug charges after officers at the jail discovered drugs on him, authorities said Friday

Lt. Brian Scearse of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Spencer O’Connor Elliott, 50, address listed as Buck Creek Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of up to ½ ounce of marijuana.

On the morning of Friday, July 3, officers in the McDowell County jail were booking Elliott on failure to appear charges.

During this time, they located 2.3 grams of marijuana and .60 gram of methamphetamine on Ellliott’s person.

Elliott got a $31,000 bond.

