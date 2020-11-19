Report: Marion man arrested in June break-in and assault

A Marion man arrested earlier this month faces additional charges, authorities said Thursday.
Deputy Michael Vaughn of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Theodore Scott Owenby, 51, address listed as Zion Hill Road in Marion, with breaking and entering, assault on a female and injury to real property.
During the early morning hours of Friday, June 5, a Zion Hill Road woman reported that Owenby, with whom she is acquainted, broke into her residence, caused damage to her door and grabbed her around the neck.
Owenby was arrested earlier this month for assaulting officers and resisting arrest. The outstanding charges were served on him at that time.
According to an earlier news release, at approximately midnight on Sunday, Nov. 1, Deputies Cody, David Jones and Steven McPeters responded to a possible domestic dispute at Owenby’s residence.
