Report: Marion man arrested in June break-in and assault

A Marion man arrested earlier this month faces additional charges, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Michael Vaughn of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Theodore Scott Owenby, 51, address listed as Zion Hill Road in Marion, with breaking and entering, assault on a female and injury to real property.

During the early morning hours of Friday, June 5, a Zion Hill Road woman reported that Owenby, with whom she is acquainted, broke into her residence, caused damage to her door and grabbed her around the neck.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Owenby was arrested earlier this month for assaulting officers and resisting arrest. The outstanding charges were served on him at that time.

According to an earlier news release, at approximately midnight on Sunday, Nov. 1, Deputies Cody, David Jones and Steven McPeters responded to a possible domestic dispute at Owenby’s residence.

The deputies learned before arriving that there were three outstanding warrants for Owenby’s arrest. When they arrived on the scene and attempted to take the suspect into custody, he began fighting and assaulted all three officers in the process.

Owenby has previously been convicted of altering a serial number, obtaining property by false pretense and simple assault.