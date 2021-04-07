 Skip to main content
Report: Marion man admits in court to possessing drugs
Report: Marion man admits in court to possessing drugs

  Updated
Steve Allen Buchanan

A Marion man faces charges after testifying in court that drugs found during a probation search belonged to him, authorities said Wednesday.

Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Steve Allen Buchanan, 55, address listed as Green Meadow Lane in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.

On Thursday, April 18, 2019, Taylor and officers with Marion Police Department assisted state probation and parole officers with a search of a Fairview Park Lane residence.

The search turned up methamphetamine. At the time, they arrested the occupant of the home, 63-year-old Sandra McKinney Capps, who was on probation.

Recently, in open court, Buchanan testified that the drugs belonged to him, which resulted in his charges.

A court official set a $10,000 bond.

