Report: Marion man accused of assaulting woman and child
Deputy D.J. Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Phillip David Burleson, 24, address listed as Charles Williams Drive in Marion, with assault on a female and child abuse.

On the morning of Saturday, May 22, Burleson and a female got into an argument at a home on Charles Williams Drive, at which time he assaulted the woman and hit a child that was in the residence, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

At the time, he received no bond for a 48-hour hold. He has since been released.

Phillip David Burleson
