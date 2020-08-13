Report: Marion found in possession of drugs and stolen trucks and plywood

A Marion man faces charges after an investigation into two Ford pickup trucks.
Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Tyler Edward Teaster, 19, address listed as U.S. 70 West in Marion, with larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.
Deputy William Guzman of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office also charged Teaster with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
In Hicks’s case, a Goose Creek Road man reported Saturday, July 18, that someone stole his 1990 Ford F-150 truck, loaded with plywood and lumber, from his property.
The next day, citizens found the truck parked behind the cemetery on Davis Town Church Road in Old Fort.
An investigation led to Teaster.
In Guzman’s case, an Idlewood Drive man who had reported his Ford pickup stolen spotted the truck and driver, identified as Teaster, at Happy Pappy’s RV Park on Saturday, July 18.
Authorities were notified. When Guzman arrived on the scene, he verified that the truck was stolen.
A subsequent search of Teaster’s person turned up .40 gram of marijuana and .20 gram of methamphetamine.
Teaster got a $70,500 bond.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.