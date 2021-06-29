 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Marion felon was in possession of a stolen gun
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Report: Marion felon was in possession of a stolen gun

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
30 William Ray Riddle.jpeg

William Ray Riddle

 SUBMITTED

A Marion felon is back in trouble after a detective said he sold a stolen gun, authorities said Tuesday.

Detective Derrick McGinnis of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged William Ray Riddle, 57, address listed as California Avenue in Marion, with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A Morgan Road resident reported on Tuesday, Feb. 23 that someone broke into his home and stole property, including a German revolver.

An investigation led to Riddle, who was in possession of the firearm and had sold it. Riddle is a convicted felon.

A court official set a $25,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Combating back to school anxiety post-COVID

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics