Report: Marion felon was in possession of a stolen gun

From staff reports
A Marion felon is back in trouble after a detective said he sold a stolen gun, authorities said Tuesday.
Detective Derrick McGinnis of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged William Ray Riddle, 57, address listed as California Avenue in Marion, with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
A Morgan Road resident reported on Tuesday, Feb. 23 that someone broke into his home and stole property, including a German revolver.
An investigation led to Riddle, who was in possession of the firearm and had sold it. Riddle is a convicted felon.
A court official set a $25,000 bond.
