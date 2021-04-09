Report: Marion felon in possession of gun leads deputies on short pursuit

Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Cody Lee McKinney, 26, address listed as Cherokee Way in Marion, with possession of a firearm by a felon and fleeing to elude arrest.

Detectives were working in the area of Jacktown Road at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, when McKinney sped past them in a silver car. When Hicks attempted to stop the vehicle, McKinney led him on a pursuit to Christopher Drive, where the suspect jumped from the automobile and was apprehended by authorities, according to a release from the sheriff's office.