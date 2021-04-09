Report: Marion felon in possession of gun leads deputies on short pursuit

A speeding felon was armed with a handgun, authorities said Friday.
Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Cody Lee McKinney, 26, address listed as Cherokee Way in Marion, with possession of a firearm by a felon and fleeing to elude arrest.
Detectives were working in the area of Jacktown Road at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, when McKinney sped past them in a silver car. When Hicks attempted to stop the vehicle, McKinney led him on a pursuit to Christopher Drive, where the suspect jumped from the automobile and was apprehended by authorities, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Detectives searched the suspect’s car and found a handgun, they said. McKinney is a convicted felon.
A court official set a $40,000 bond.