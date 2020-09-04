Report: Marion felon had a handgun

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A convicted felon driving a vehicle with a fictitious tag was armed with a handgun, authorities said Friday

Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jeremiah Delane Honeycutt, 43, address listed as Ramsey Drive in Marion, with possession of a firearm by a felon.

On the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 14, Watson was on Harmony Grove Road and noticed a Honda SUV with a fictitious tag.

He stopped the Honda and found Honeycutt, who is a convicted felon, driving.

A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a handgun.

Honeycutt got a $25,000 bond.