Report: Marion felon had a handgun
Report: Marion felon had a handgun

6 Jeremiah Delane Honeycutt.jpg

Jeremiah Delane Honeycutt

 SUBMITTED

A convicted felon driving a vehicle with a fictitious tag was armed with a handgun, authorities said Friday

Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jeremiah Delane Honeycutt, 43, address listed as Ramsey Drive in Marion, with possession of a firearm by a felon.

On the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 14, Watson was on Harmony Grove Road and noticed a Honda SUV with a fictitious tag.

He stopped the Honda and found Honeycutt, who is a convicted felon, driving.

A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a handgun.

Honeycutt got a $25,000 bond.

