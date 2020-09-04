Report: Marion felon had a handgun

A convicted felon driving a vehicle with a fictitious tag was armed with a handgun, authorities said Friday
Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jeremiah Delane Honeycutt, 43, address listed as Ramsey Drive in Marion, with possession of a firearm by a felon.
On the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 14, Watson was on Harmony Grove Road and noticed a Honda SUV with a fictitious tag.
He stopped the Honda and found Honeycutt, who is a convicted felon, driving.
A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a handgun.
Honeycutt got a $25,000 bond.
