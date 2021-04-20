Report: Marion drug trafficking suspect apprehended after days on the run

A Marion man wanted on multiple drug offenses is now in custody. A local woman was also charged in connection with the investigation.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jeremy Wayne Parker, 42, address listed as Choctaw Drive in Marion, with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count each of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked and providing fictitious information to an officer.

Parker was charged earlier this month but was on the run and unable to be located until Saturday, April 17, when he was taken into custody.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Watson also charged Haley Evon Helms, 29, address listed as Hoyle Street in Marion, with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

At 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, Watson stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Big Bear Boulevard and Parker Padgett Road in Old Fort for multiple traffic violations. Parker was driving, and Helms was in the passenger seat.