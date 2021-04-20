 Skip to main content
Report: Marion drug trafficking suspect apprehended after days on the run
Report: Marion drug trafficking suspect apprehended after days on the run

  • Updated
  • 0
A Marion man wanted on multiple drug offenses is now in custody. A local woman was also charged in connection with the investigation.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jeremy Wayne Parker, 42, address listed as Choctaw Drive in Marion, with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count each of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked and providing fictitious information to an officer.

Parker was charged earlier this month but was on the run and unable to be located until Saturday, April 17, when he was taken into custody.

Watson also charged Haley Evon Helms, 29, address listed as Hoyle Street in Marion, with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

At 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, Watson stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Big Bear Boulevard and Parker Padgett Road in Old Fort for multiple traffic violations. Parker was driving, and Helms was in the passenger seat.

Watson smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the automobile, and a subsequent search turned up methamphetamine, pills and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release.

Parker, who initially gave the deputy a fictitious name and date of birth, fled into the woods shortly after the traffic stop.

A court official set Parker a $63,000 bond and Helms a $47,000 bond.

21 Jeremy Wayne Parker.jpeg

Jeremy Wayne Parker
21 Haley Evon Helms.jpeg

Haley Evon Helms
