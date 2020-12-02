Report: Marion drug suspect had stolen gun

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kevin Brian Loftis, 59, address listed as Roy Hollifield Road in Marion, with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.

At 9:10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, Watson was patrolling the area of Jacktown Road and stopped a red truck for traffic violations. Loftis was driving, and the deputy discovered that Loftis was wanted on an outstanding warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.

A subsequent search of the truck and the suspect turned up 14.1 grams of methamphetamine, a gram of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a concealed pistol. The gun had been reported stolen from a Gable Drive residence in June.

A court official set a $40,000 bond.