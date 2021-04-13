 Skip to main content
Report: Marion driver failed to stop for deputy's blue light and siren
Report: Marion driver failed to stop for deputy's blue light and siren

  • Updated
14 Makayla Nicole Cline.jpeg

Makayla Nicole Cline

 SUBMITTED

Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Makayla Nicole Cline, 21, address listed as Cannon Farm Road in Marion, with failure to heed a blue light and siren.

At 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, while Cook and other sheriff’s deputies were conducting a license checkpoint at the intersection of Zion Hill and Marler roads, a small pickup truck approached, turned around and drove toward Nix Creek Road.

Cook caught up with the truck and activated his blue lights and siren, but the driver, identified as Cline, failed to stop until she got on Cannon Farm Road. She was driving without a valid license.

Cline was issued a citation.

