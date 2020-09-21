Report: Man wanted on drug trafficking charges apprehended

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Detective Paul Alkire of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged William Kyle Lytle, 29, address listed as Holly Street in Marion, with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking in heroin and one count of maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance.

He was also served with a violation of his post-release supervision.

Lytle has been on the run since mid-August but was located and arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 15.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, Alkire was on the U.S. 221 bypass, when a motorcycle with no tag passed him. Alkire attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the driver continued on, turning onto U.S. 70 then North Main Street, Garden Creek Road and Holly Street. As the driver traveled onto Holly Street, he sped up, went into a curve, nearly hit another vehicle head-on and wrecked into a ditch.

The driver was identified as Lytle and was subsequently transported to the hospital.

A search of Lytle’s belongings turned up 38.10 grams of heroin and 89 grams of methamphetamine.

Lytle got a $200,000 bond.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Lytle has a criminal record dating back to 2007. He has been convicted of possession of drugs, common law robbery, breaking and entering, larceny, traffic offenses, probation violation, interfering with a detection monitor and being an habitual felon.