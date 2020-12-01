 Skip to main content
Report: Man on Glenwood ballfield at night had meth
Report: Man on Glenwood ballfield at night had meth

John Berry Greer

A Marion man faces a drug charge after a deputy saw late-night flashlights on a ballfield in Glenwood, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputy David Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged John Berry Greer, 49, address listed as Sugar Hill Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine.

While on patrol on Old U.S. 221 South at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, Jones saw flashlights on one of the Glenwood ballfields.

Upon further investigation, he found Greer and a female. A subsequent search of the Greer’s person turned up a gram of methamphetamine.

A court official set a $3,000 bond.

