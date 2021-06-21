 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Man misused 911 system and possessed drugs
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Report: Man misused 911 system and possessed drugs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A report of someone being shot led a deputy to a dead snake and an unlabeled bottle of pills, authorities said Monday.

Deputy Gioia Holland of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Tyler Allen Hoyle, 27, address listed as Deacon Drive in Marion, with misuse of the 911 system and possession of misbranded drugs.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Deputies were called to Westwood Drive in Marion on Thursday, June 10, in reference to a person being shot. They arrived in the area to find that someone had shot a snake.

Upon being taken into custody, authorities found on Hoyle’s person an unlabeled container with various pills inside.

A court official set a $3,000 bond.

22 Tyler Allen Hoyle.jpeg

Tyler Allen Hoyle

 SUBMITTED
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These ancient Moroccan granaries could be the world’s oldest banks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics