Report: Man misused 911 system and possessed drugs

A report of someone being shot led a deputy to a dead snake and an unlabeled bottle of pills, authorities said Monday.

Deputy Gioia Holland of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Tyler Allen Hoyle, 27, address listed as Deacon Drive in Marion, with misuse of the 911 system and possession of misbranded drugs.

Deputies were called to Westwood Drive in Marion on Thursday, June 10, in reference to a person being shot. They arrived in the area to find that someone had shot a snake.

Upon being taken into custody, authorities found on Hoyle’s person an unlabeled container with various pills inside.

A court official set a $3,000 bond.