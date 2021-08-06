Report: Man facing child abuse and assault charges

An Old Fort man faces charges following a domestic disturbance, authorities said on Friday.

Deputy Caleb Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Samuel Jacob Banther, 28, address listed as Palmetto Drive in Old Fort, with assault on a female and child abuse.

Deputies responded to Palmetto Drive at 8:42 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2 in reference to a domestic dispute.

An investigation showed that Banther assaulted a female and a child in the house during an altercation.

A court official set a $1,000 bond.