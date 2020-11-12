Report: Man charged with stealing power from neighbor

Authorities said a Marion man plugged an extinguished cord into his neighbor's house and stole power.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Ricky Eugene Waldroup, 48, address listed as Seagle Street in Marion, with larceny of power.

On Monday, Oct. 26, an employee of Duke Energy reported that he saw an illegal power hookup on Jacktown Road.

Watson responded and found that Waldroup had run an extension cord to his neighbor’s home, of which the victim was unaware.

Waldroup was given a citation, so there’s no bond or booking photo.