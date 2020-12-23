 Skip to main content
Report: Man charged with shooting at his neighbor
Report: Man charged with shooting at his neighbor

A Marion man is accused of firing a shotgun at his neighbor during a Christmas week dispute, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputy Grant Robinson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Magness, 29, address listed as Green Street Loop in Marion, with assault with a deadly weapon and damage to property.

Magness and his neighbor got into a dispute shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

During the argument, Magness pulled a shotgun and fired at the victim, not hurting the man but hitting his house.

A court official set a $7,000 bond.

