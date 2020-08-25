Report: Man caught trafficking heroin and methamphetamine

A local man is being held in the McDowell County Jail on $400,000 bond after being charged with drug trafficking.
Detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Wesley Clayton Rhom Jr., 30, address listed as N.C. 226 South, with two counts of trafficking in heroin and two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.
On Thursday, March 5, detectives were in the area of U.S. 70 East and Harmony Grove Road in Nebo investigating reports of possible drug activity. They stopped a motorcycle on Rolands Chapel Road because it did not have a tag.
After a short foot chase with the driver, identified as Rhom, authorities caught him.
A search of the suspect and his belongings turned up 137 grams of heroin and 99 grams of methamphetamine.
