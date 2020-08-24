Report: Man broke into vehicles and stole truck and its contents

A Buncombe County man faces charges after the theft of a truck in Old Fort.
Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Billy Wayne Saunders, 36, address listed as Myrtle Road in Swannanoa, with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count each of injury to personal property, obtaining property by false pretense, felony larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle.
An Old Fort man reported on Thursday, July 30 that someone took his 2003 Ford F-250 pickup truck from a residence on Parker Padgett Road. The truck was loaded with tools, a pressure washer, a leaf blower and a knife.
Detectives received information that led them to Saunders and the stolen truck. During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect broke into a second vehicle on the Parker Padgett Road property and also pawned the victim’s pressure washer.
Saunders got a $46,000 bond.
