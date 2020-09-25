 Skip to main content
Report: Man arrested after call of suspicious person on U.S. 221 North
27 Michael Ray Stapleton.jpg

Michael Ray Stapleton

 SUBMITTED

A man faces drug charges and a resisting charge after a deputy was called to check on a suspicious person, authorities said Friday.

Deputy Jordon Frisbee of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Ray Stapleton, 45, address listed as U.S. 221 North in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and resisting a public officer.

At 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, Frisbee responded to Woodlawn Motel on U.S. 221 North in reference to a suspicious man trying to break into people’s cars.

He arrived to find the suspect, later identified as Stapleton, walking on the highway, and he refused to stop and talk to the deputy.

Once Frisbee had Stapleton detained, a search of his person turned up 5 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of methamphetamine.

Stapleton got a $13,000 bond.

