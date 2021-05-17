Report: License checkpoint turns up suspect with marijuana

A passenger in vehicle stopped at a license checkpoint faces drug charges, authorities said Monday.

Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Derek James Suddreth, 21, address listed as Red Oak Drive in Nebo, with possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

At 11:52 p.m. on Monday, April 26, while deputies were conducting a license checkpoint at the intersection of the Interstate 40 Exit 90 eastbound off-ramp and Harmony Grove Road, an SUV approached. Suddreth was a back seat passenger.

Deputies smelled marijuana, and a search of the vehicle turned up two bags in the back floorboard where Suddreth was sitting.

A court official set a $2,500 bond.