Report: Jail inmate assaults McDowell detention officers
Report: Jail inmate assaults McDowell detention officers

A jail inmate is in more trouble.

Lt. Andrew Loudermilk of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Benny L. Phillips, 42, address listed as Spruce Pine, with two counts of assault on a government official or employee and one count of resisting a public officer.

On the morning of Friday, March 12, while an inmate in the McDowell County jail, Phillips became combative, refused to be handcuffed and assaulted two detention officers.

A court official set a $2,500 bond.

Phillips
