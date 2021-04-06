Report: Jail inmate assaults McDowell detention officers

A jail inmate is in more trouble.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lt. Andrew Loudermilk of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Benny L. Phillips, 42, address listed as Spruce Pine, with two counts of assault on a government official or employee and one count of resisting a public officer.

On the morning of Friday, March 12, while an inmate in the McDowell County jail, Phillips became combative, refused to be handcuffed and assaulted two detention officers.

A court official set a $2,500 bond.