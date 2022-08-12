Report: Intoxicated McDowell man was armed and terrifying

An intoxicated man firing a rifle on a roadway has been charged with terrifying the public, authorities said on Friday.

Deputy TJ Madden with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 48-year-old Billy Lee Ferguson with going armed to the terror of the public and possession of methamphetamine.

A magistrate set his bond at $12,000 secured.

On July 31, deputies responded to the area of Pyatt Heights Drive for an intoxicated subject discharging a firearm while on a public road, according to a news release.

Deputy Madden located Ferguson, who was carrying a rifle, walking down the roadway and took him into custody without incident. A search of Ferguson turned up methamphetamine, authorities said.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Ferguson has previous brushes with the law, including convictions for several DWIs, reckless driving, no operator's license and hit and run.