 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured editor's pick

Report: Intoxicated McDowell man was armed and terrifying

  • Updated
  • 0

An intoxicated man firing a rifle on a roadway has been charged with terrifying the public, authorities said on Friday.

Deputy TJ Madden with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 48-year-old Billy Lee Ferguson with going armed to the terror of the public and possession of methamphetamine.

A magistrate set his bond at $12,000 secured.

On July 31, deputies responded to the area of Pyatt Heights Drive for an intoxicated subject discharging a firearm while on a public road, according to a news release.

Deputy Madden located Ferguson, who was carrying a rifle, walking down the roadway and took him into custody without incident. A search of Ferguson turned up methamphetamine, authorities said.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Ferguson has previous brushes with the law, including convictions for several DWIs, reckless driving, no operator's license and hit and run.

14 arrest Billy Lee Ferguson.jpg

Billy Lee Ferguson

 MCDOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
0 Comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge blocks release of information on state police response to Uvalde shooting

Recommended for you