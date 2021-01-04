 Skip to main content
Report: Inmate found with Suboxone strips
Report: Inmate found with Suboxone strips

An inmate faces additional charges after authorities found drugs while searching a cell, the sheriff's office said Monday.

Lt. Brian Scearse of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Ray Jackson Welch III, 30, address listed as Stacy Hill Road in Nebo, with possession of a controlled substance in jail, resisting a public officer and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, while searching a cell and inmates for possible contraband, detention officers located Suboxone strips on Welch’s person, and, at one point, he knocked the drugs from an officer’s hand as the officer was trying to seize them.

A court official set a $15,000 bond.

Ray Jackson Welch III

