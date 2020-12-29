Report: Homeless man jailed after Christmas Day assault

A man who authorities say is homeless was jailed for a Christmas Day assault.
Lt. Aaron Vallini of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kevin Gordon Elliott, 50, address listed as homeless, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
At 9:50 a.m. on Christmas Day, Vallini responded to a 911 hang-up call on Edelweiss Drive.
An investigation showed that Elliott was roaming around on property owned by the victim, and when the victim confronted Elliott, Elliott struck him twice on the back of the head with a wooden stick.
A court official set Elliott’s bond to $20,000.