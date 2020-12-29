 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Homeless man jailed after Christmas Day assault
0 comments
top story

Report: Homeless man jailed after Christmas Day assault

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
30 Kevin Gordon Elliott.jpeg

Kevin Gordon Elliott

 SUBMITTED

A man who authorities say is homeless was jailed for a Christmas Day assault.

Lt. Aaron Vallini of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kevin Gordon Elliott, 50, address listed as homeless, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 9:50 a.m. on Christmas Day, Vallini responded to a 911 hang-up call on Edelweiss Drive.

An investigation showed that Elliott was roaming around on property owned by the victim, and when the victim confronted Elliott, Elliott struck him twice on the back of the head with a wooden stick.

A court official set Elliott’s bond to $20,000.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics