Report: Fourth suspect arrested in Old Fort shooting and vandalism

A fourth person has been charged in a shooting incident last month, authorities said Monday.

Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jacob Levi Hensley, 20, address listed as BR Drive in Marion, with going armed into the terror of the public, disorderly conduct and assault by pointing a gun.

Hensley’s arrest is the result of a shooting call that deputies responded to at 1:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, on Harlowe Noblitt Road in Old Fort. Three other people were previously charged.

An investigation showed that the four suspects and the victim got into an altercation in the middle of the road on Harlowe Noblitt, at which time Hensley fired a shot from a handgun and others vandalized the victim’s vehicle.

A court official set a $2,500 bond.