Report: Four stole items from U.S. 221 North residence

Four people have been charged in thefts from a home north of Marion.
Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 50-year-old Theodore Ira Paul Buckner, address listed as South Creek Road in Nebo; 47-year-old Misty Dawn Frady, address listed as Dusty Hollow Drive in Marion; 46-year-old Joseph Allen Gardner, address listed as Smith Hill Road in Marion; and 46-year-old Christopher George Messer, address listed as South McDowell Avenue in Marion, all with breaking and entering and larceny.
A resident of U.S. 221 North in Marion reported on Saturday, May 16 that someone removed several tires and rims, garden tools, a truck bed tool box and a floor tool box from his property.
An investigation led Hicks to Buckner, Gardner and Messer in this case.
The same resident reported on Monday, June 15 that someone again returned to his property and stole an axe, a roll of insulation and boxes of household items.
Frady was caught on camera at the scene.
Buckner got a $30,000 bond, Frady got a $17,500 bond, Gardner got a $13,000 bond and Messer got a $20,025 bond.
