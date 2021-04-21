 Skip to main content
Report: Five suspects responsible for stealing and disassembling truck
  • Updated
Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged the following five suspects in a motor-vehicle-theft-related case:

• Alexander Gabriel Cain, 23, address listed as Sunny Acres Drive in Nebo, with possession of stolen goods and chop-shop activity

• Brandon Kyle McNeil, 44, address listed as Finley Road in Marion, with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods and chop-shop activity

• Mitchell Ray Roper, 29, address listed as Mud Cut Road in Marion, with possession of stolen goods and chop-shop activity

• Joel Alan Smith, 47, address listed as Vein Mountain Road in Nebo, with possession of stolen goods and chop-shop activity

• James Boyd Woodard, 47, address listed as Proctors Knob Road in Marion, with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods

A Nebo man reported on Dec. 29, 2020, that someone stole his 1983 Chevrolet pickup truck from Mary’s Lane in Marion.

An investigation led to these five suspects. The truck was stolen and disassembled.

All were being held without bond.

