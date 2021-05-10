 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Felon found in possession of firearms
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Report: Felon found in possession of firearms

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
11 Michael Rondus Mashburn.jpeg

Michael Rondus Mashburn

 SUBMITTED

An Old Fort felon is back in trouble.

Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Rondus Mashburn, 43, address listed as Old Fort-Sugar Hill Road in Old Fort, with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Deputies received a report on Sunday, March 21 of Mashburn firing shots outside his residence.

They found that Mashburn, a convicted felon, was in possession of multiple firearms.

A court official set a $5,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer shot expands to US children as young as 12

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics