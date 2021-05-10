Report: Felon found in possession of firearms

From staff report
An Old Fort felon is back in trouble.
Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Rondus Mashburn, 43, address listed as Old Fort-Sugar Hill Road in Old Fort, with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Deputies received a report on Sunday, March 21 of Mashburn firing shots outside his residence.
They found that Mashburn, a convicted felon, was in possession of multiple firearms.
A court official set a $5,000 bond.
