Report: Expired tag leads to Old Fort man's drug arrest

An expired tag led to a drug arrest, authorities said Friday.

Detective David Jones with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 53-year-old Richard Allison Noblitt of Old Fort with felonious possession of methamphetamine. He was held on a $5,000 secured bond.

According to a news release, on May 14, Jones stopped Noblitt’s vehicle for displaying an expired tag. Detectives located Noblitt and another individual in the vehicle and determined both had suspended driver’s licenses. A search of Noblitt’s person turned up half an ounce of methamphetamine.

A check of the the N.C. Department of Public Safety website displayed no previous convictions.

Richard Allison Noblitt

