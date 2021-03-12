Report: Driver with no license had concealed gun, drugs and cash

A Marion man on the road at 4:45 a.m. with a suspended license faces gun and drug charges, authorities said Friday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kevin Brian Loftis Sr., 59, address listed as Roy Hollifield Road in Marion, with possession of a concealed gun, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 4:45 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, Watson saw Loftis driving on Jacktown Road, knew he had a suspended license and stopped the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the Mazda truck turned up a concealed revolver, Suboxone tablets, drug paraphernalia and cash.

A court official set a $2,500 bond.