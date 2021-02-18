 Skip to main content
Report: Driver stopped for fictitious tag; deputy finds meth
A Marion man faces a drug charge following a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday.

Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Donald Ray Taylor Jr., 39, address listed as West Tate Street in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine.

While on patrol on U.S. 70 at 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, Cook spotted a Ford Taurus displaying a fictitious tag and stopped the vehicle on Forest Hill Road in Marion.

A search of Taylor’s person turned up methamphetamine.

A court official set a $2,500 bond.

Donald Ray Taylor Jr.
