Report: Driver leads deputy on pursuit on stolen motorcycle

Deputy D.J. Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Christopher Aaron Boone, 25, address listed as Asheville, with fleeing to elude arrest, speeding, rear lamps violation, driving left of center, littering less than 15 pounds and failure to heed a blue light or siren.

While on patrol on Sugar Hill Road at 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, Jones attempted to stop a motorcycle for traffic violations.

The motorcycle sped up and led Jones on a pursuit from Interstate 40 to multiple roads in Nebo before wrecking on U.S. 70 East. During the pursuit, the driver, identified as Boone, sped, crossed the center line multiple times and threw things onto the side of the road on three occasions.

When he wrecked, Boone fled on foot toward a house and was apprehended by Jones.

The motorcycle was reported stolen from Asheville.

Additional charged are pending.

A court official set a $20,000 bond.