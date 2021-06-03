 Skip to main content
Report: Domestic dispute leads to stabbing in Nebo
Report: Domestic dispute leads to stabbing in Nebo

Stephanie Nicole Buckner

A Nebo woman faces an assault charge after she stabbed a man in the buttocks during a dispute, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Jeffrey Hill of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Stephanie Nicole Buckner, 31, address listed as Wheeler Drive in Nebo, with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Deputies were called to a domestic dispute on Wheeler Drive in Nebo at 11:16 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

An investigation showed that Buckner and a male at the residence got into a fight, at which time she stabbed him in the buttocks.

A court official set a $5,000 bond.

