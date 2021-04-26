Report: Domestic dispute leads to breaking and entering and assault charges

Deputy Alicia Lund of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Timothy Ray Noblitt, 36, address listed as Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion, with attempted breaking and entering and assault on a female.

Lund responded to a breaking and entering on Patches Drive at 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6.

Further investigation determined that Noblitt and the resident of the home got into a dispute, at which time he assaulted her then tried to break into the house when she locked herself inside.

Noblitt was jailed under no bond. He has since been released.