Report: Domestic dispute leads to assault and child abuse charges

Deputy Alicia Lund of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Conley Boggs, 39, address listed as Rockhouse Road in Marion, with assault inflicting serious injury, assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present and child abuse.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, April 24, deputies were called to a physical disturbance on Rockhouse Road.

An investigation showed that Boggs allegedly assaulted an adult female and a teenage male at the house during a domestic dispute.

Boggs was jailed for 48 hours with no bond since this was an alleged crime of domestic violence. He has since been given bond and made bond, so he is no longer in jail.