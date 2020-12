Local authorities said Thursday a Nebo woman had drugs on her when she was booked into jail.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lt. Andrew Loudermilk of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Brenda Carol Combs, 42, address listed as Lindsey Lane in Nebo, with possession of a controlled substance in jail.

While being booked into the McDowell County jail on Friday, Dec. 10, detention officers located 1 gram of meth on Combs’s person.

A court official set a $17,000 bond.