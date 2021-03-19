Report: Deputy responds to disturbance and seizes meth

Authorities said Friday an investigation into a disturbance led to a drug charge.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kevin Brian Loftis Sr., 59, address listed as Roy Hollifield Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine.

Watson and other deputies responded to Owl Hollow Road in Marion on the morning of Saturday, March 6 in reference to a possible disturbance.

While in the area, they located Loftis and seized methamphetamine from his person.

A court official set a $10,000 bond.