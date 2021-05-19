Report: Deputy locates stolen property in Marion suspects' vehicle

Two people face charges in the theft of golf clubs, ammunition and other items, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 34-year-old Joshua Keith Bartlett and 33-year-old Nisha Lucille Hollifield, addresses listed as Roy Hollifield Road in Marion, with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

Bartlett was also charged with resisting a public officer.

A Harmony Grove Road resident reported on Sunday, May 2 that someone broke into an outbuilding on his property and stole a bag of golf clubs, ammunition, a bow, a TV and computer equipment.

Neighbors told the victim that they saw the suspects and identified them as Bartlett and Hollifield.

Later that day, when Deputy Robert Watson went to speak to the couple, Bartlett fled on foot but was apprehended that night.

Watson’s investigation led him to some of the stolen property in the pair’s car.

A court official set Bartlett’s bond to $12,000 and Hollifield’s bond to $10,000.