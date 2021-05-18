 Skip to main content
Report: Deputy finds wanted man, meth and drug paraphernalia
Report: Deputy finds wanted man, meth and drug paraphernalia

A Marion man faces drug charges following a traffic stop, authorities said on Tuesday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Phillip Edward Jones Jr., 53, address listed as Zion Hill Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 2:39 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, Watson stopped Jones’s vehicle on Sugar Hill Road because he was wanted on warrants out of Buncombe County.

A subsequent search of the suspect and his SUV turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

A court official set an $11,000 bond.

19 Phillip Edward Jones Jr.jpeg

Phillip Edward Jones Jr.
